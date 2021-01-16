Syrian-Cuban talks to enhance economic relations

Syrian Ambassador to Cuba, Idris Maya, discussed with First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba, Ana Teresita González means of boosting relations between Syria and Cuba, particularly in the economic field

During the meeting which was held at the building of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment in Havana, the two sides reviewed the situation of bilateral relations and a number of issues in addition to the global coronavirus epidemic

Ambassador Mia briefed Gonzalez on the situation in Syria and the difficulties it encounters in light of the US unilateral coercive measures and Washington’s plundering of Syrian oil and collusion with its agents and its terrorist tools to burn agricultural crops

