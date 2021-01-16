Occupation forces target Palestinian farmers in Gaza Strip
The Israeli occupation forces on Saturday targeted Palestinian farmers in Khan Yunis in the besieged Gaza Strip
Ma’an News Agency said that the occupation forces opened fires on Palestinian farmers in the eastern side of Khan Yunis, forcing them to leave their lands
The occupation forces daily attack Palestinians on the outskirts of the besieged Gaza Strip to prevent them from cultivating their lands in light of the unjust siege imposed on them for years
