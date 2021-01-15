Two QSD militants killed, 5 others injured in two separate attacks in Deir Ezzor Countryside

Two of US occupation –backed QSD militants were killed and 5 others were injured in separate attacks in Deir Ezzor countryside

Civil sources told SANA reporter that a leader and his companion from the QSD militia were killed by shot fire at their car near the Euphrates River in al-Shuhail city in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside

While five militants were injured, in second attack, as a result of targeting a checkpoint belonging to them in the surrounding of Abu Hamam town, east of Deir Ezzor

