وزارة الصحة: شفاء ٧٦ حالة من الإصابات المسجلة بكورونا ليرتفع العدد الإجمالي إلى ٦٤٠٥
Two QSD militants killed, 5 others injured in two separate attacks in Deir Ezzor Countryside

Two of US occupation –backed QSD militants were killed and 5 others were injured in separate attacks in Deir Ezzor countryside
Civil sources told SANA reporter that a leader and his companion from the QSD militia were killed by shot fire at their car near the Euphrates River in al-Shuhail city in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside
While five militants were injured, in second attack, as a result of targeting a checkpoint belonging to them in the surrounding of Abu Hamam town, east of Deir Ezzor

