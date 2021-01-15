10th national Syrian Programming Competition for Universities “SCBC” launched with participation of 41 teams

With the participation of 41 teams from the various Syrian universities and educational bodies, the 10th national final for the Syrian Programming Competition for Universities “SCBC’” was launched on Friday, organized by the Syrian Virtual University and the Syrian Programming Competition administration in 2021

Head of the Syrian Virtual University, Dr. Khalil Agamy, told SANA that this national final competition is considered the most prominent scientific event among the scientific university activities, where it includes the Syrians programmers, trainers and academics in the field of information

He added that this event is held this year in new method and remote via the global contest platform “online” due to Coronavirus

Agami pointed out that the Syrian Virtual University agreed with the regional and International authorities supervised on the competition to conduct the competition remotely and, at the same time, from the university’s exam centers

Every team in the competition consists of three members and a trainer, and the team works on one computer to solve a set of life questions programmatically within five hours, where who succeeds in solving the largest number of questions in the shortest time, gets the first rank

