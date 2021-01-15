First plane arrives in Aleppo airport from Beirut

The first Syrian plane arrived in Aleppo International Airport today, coming from Beirut International Airport, with a number of passengers on board, after the restoration of air traffic at the airport, which stopped for several months due to the Corona pandemic

Eng. Basem Mansour, Director General of Civil Aviation, said in a statement to SANA that the return of Aleppo International Airport to work comes in implementation of the decision of cabinet after it temporarily stopped working due to the Corona pandemic, as the Syrian plane arrived today from Beirut International Airport and will return from Aleppo airport to Beirut airport

He added that measures have been taken to ensure the safety of travelers from the corona virus,pointing out that the airport’s return to work and the resumption of air traffic in neighboring countries contributes to reactivating the wheel of the economy and restoring the elegance of the tourist city of Aleppo

Engineer Talal Khudair, head of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Tourism, pointed out that the arrival of the first plane to Aleppo International Airport is an important indicator of the return of economic movement in the governorate

