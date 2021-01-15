Health Ministry: 100 new coronavirus cases registered, 70 cases recover, 10 pass away

The Health Ministry on Thursday evening announced that 100 new coronavirus cases were registered in Syria and that 70 patients infected with the virus have recovered while 10 others have passed away

In a statement, the Ministry said that the total number of the registered coronavirus cases in Syria has reached up to 12760 up till now, of which 6329 have recovered and 809 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was recorded in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first coronavirus death was recorded on March 29th

طباعة