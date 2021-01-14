“Int’l Coalition” sends vehicles laden with weapons, logistic materials to its illegitimate bases in Hasaka

The so-called «International Coalition» led by US has sent weapons and logistical materials to its illegitimate bases in Hasaka province

Local sources told SANA that a convoy of 50 trucks laden with weapons and logistic materials belonging to the so-called «International Coalition» led by Washington entered the countryside of Hasaka province through al-Walid illegitimate border crossing

Last week, the so-called«International Coalition» brought military and logistic reinforcements to the areas in which its forces are illegally deployed to enhance its military presence, as it deliberately and in collusion with the QSD militia turned many oil fields, government facilities, schools and clinics in the Syrian al-Jazeera region into military bases for it

