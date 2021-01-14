Foreign Ministry: Israeli aggression on areas in Deir Ezzor synchronizes with criminal practices of QSD against Syrian people

Syria has stressed that the flagrant Israeli aggression on areas in Deir Ezzor synchronizes with the criminal practices of QSD militia against the Syrian people in Hasaka, Deir Ezzor and Raqqa, supported by the US administration and the so-called international Coalition, in a clear and uncovered harmony to carry out the US projects

“Israeli occupation authorities, at 1: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 carried out an air aggression on Deir Ezzor and Al-Boukamal regions,” Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Wednesday in a letter addressed to UN Secretary General and President of Security council

“Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, with the assistance of friendly countries and allies, affirms its determination to regain every inch of the Syrian soil and liberate it from terrorism and reconstruct what has been destroyed by terrorism,” the Ministry said

It added that the Syrian Arab Republic calls on Security council, which always stresses respect for Syria’s sovereignty, to assume responsibility in the framework of UN charter and take immediate and decisive measures to prevent the repetition of those Israeli terrorist aggressions

The Foreign Ministry also called for forcing Israel to respect decisions concerning the Disengagement forces agreement and holding the Israeli entity accountable for its crimes against the Syrian people in violation of UN Charter and Security council relevant resolutions, particularly No. 242, 338, 350 and 497

