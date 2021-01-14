Health Ministry: 102 new coronavirus cases registered, 74 cases recover, 9 pass away

Health Ministry announced that 102 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country, and 74 patients have recovered while 9 others have passed away

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry said that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached up to 12,660, of which 6,259 cases recovered and 799 passed away

The first coronavirus case registered in Syria was reported on March 22nd last year and the first mortality was recorded one week later

