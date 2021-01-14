Bogdanov, Pedersen discuss settlement process for the crisis in Syria

Special representative of Russian President, Deputy Foreign Minister, Michael Bogdanov, discussed with UN envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, the situation in Syria and the need for boosting a settlement process to the crisis in the country

“The two sides discussed, in a phone call, the situation in Syria and the region with concentration on the need for finding a comprehensive settlement process to the crisis in the country, based on UN Security council resolution No. 2254,” A statement by Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

It added Bogdanov and Pedersen also tackled a number of issues related to the upcoming meeting of the Committee of Discussing the constitution in Geneva and the international meeting about Syria in the formula of Astana

طباعة