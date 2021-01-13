Jaafari: Israeli occupation continues its repressive practices against people of occupied Syrian Golan for decades

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari denounced the Israeli occupation authorities’ suppressive practices that have continued for decades against the people of the occupied Syrian Golan as they constitute “flagrant violation of the international law, the UN charter and the UN relevant resolutions”

In a letter directed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, al-Jaafari reiterated that the UN resolution no. 497 for the year 1981 has emphasized that the Syrian Golan is an occupied Syrian land and that any measures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities on this occupied land are null and void and they don’t have any legal effect, calling for putting pressures on the Israeli occupation to stop its repressive practices against the people of the occupied Golan who have been suffering due to Israeli occupation since June 5, 1967

In this regard, al-Jaafari called upon the UN to bear its responsibilities and put pressures on the occupation authorities to release Syrian female resistant, Nihal Suleiman al-Maqt, and to enable her to return to her family and land in Majdal Shams village in the occupied Syrian Golan

Israeli occupation authorities arrested Nihal al-Maqt in June 10, 2020 and issued an unjust sentence of three years- imprisonment, with a stay of execution and a fine of 1500 USD, against Syrian female resistant al-Maqt, he went on saying

He pointed out that the occupation authorities forcibly transferred captive Nihal al- Maqt, last August, to one of their detention camps inside the occupied Palestine far from her land in the occupied Syrian Golan to separate her from her land and family as they have done with her brother Sidqi al-Maqt, who was detained by Israel for 30 years

طباعة