Health Ministry: 96 new coronavirus cases registered in Syria, 87 patients recover, and 9 pass away

Health Ministry on Tuesday announced that 96 new coronavirus were registered in Syria, while 87 patients recovered, and 9 passed away

In a statement to SANA, the Ministry noted that the total number of the registered coronavirus cases in Syria up till now has reached up to 12,558 of which 6,185 cases have recovered, while 790 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was recorded on 22nd on March last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first death was registered on 29th of the same month

