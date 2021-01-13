Israeli enemy carries out air attacks on Deir Ezzor and al-Bukamal area

Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression on Deir Ezzor City and al-Bukamal area in Deir Ezzor southeastern countryside

A military source told SANA in a statement that at 01:10 on Wednesday dawn, the Israeli enemy carried out air aggression on Deir Ezzor City and al-Bukamal area

The Syrian air defenses have confronted Israeli repeated attacks over the years of the terrorist war on Syria, as the Israeli enemy was directly interfering to support the terrorist organizations, particularly Daesh terrorist organization

