Czech Writer: The West remains silent regarding aggressive practices of Erdogan regime

Czech writer, Lukas Luhan said that the West has remained silent regarding the aggressive practices of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime, and it still considers him as a strategic ally in the schemes of the NATO, the United States of America and the European Union

In an interview with the Czech website “Parliamentary Papers’’, Luhan explained that the West prefers to allow regimes similar to that of Erdogan to come to power in other countries, because the most important thing for the West is not to allow national governments which have an independent decision to take over the reins

He noted that this is one of the reasons behind the unfair Western practices towards Syria

In an article posted on the Website of Reflex Magazine, Luhan affirmed that practices and policies of Erdogan’s regime are similar to that of the Nazi regime in Germany led by Adolf Hitler, which led to the outbreak of Second World War, stressing that the West has not learned from its history, and therefore they are still making concessions to Erdogan’s regime

طباعة