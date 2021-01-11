A dignitary from al-Akidat tribe, his son martyred by fires of unknown persons in Deir Ezzor countryside

One of the dignitaries of al-Akidat tribe and his son were martyred by fires of unknown persons in Hawaij Theban village in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside which is under the control of the US occupation- backed QSD militia

Local sources told SANA’s reporter that unidentified persons riding a motorbike opened fire on Sheikh Atilyoush al-Shatat, one of the dignitaries of al-Akidat tribe in Hawaij Theban village in Deir Ezzor countryside as he and his son were martyred in the attack

The US occupation-backed QSD militia has liquidated a number of national figures and tribal leaders such as targeting Sheikh Matshar al-Hafl, who was assassinated by a group of QSD militants in in broad daylight last September

