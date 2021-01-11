National Union of Syrian Students in Hungary: Necessity of lifting Western coercive measures imposed on Syria

National Union of Syrian Student in Hungary stressed that the unilateral coercive measures and the unjust siege imposed by the Western states on Syria target Syrians’ livelihood and they must be lifted immediately

In a letter addressed to the Representation of the European Union (UE) in Hungary on Friday, the National Union reiterated that the measures imposed under flimsy pretexts to achieve the schemes of the West states have impacts on Syrians’ lives in all domains as they aim the sectors of oil, health and food, in addition to the development process after years of terrorist war imposed on them, and under the Coronavirus epidemic from which all the world is suffering

It added that the Syrian people confronted the international terrorism and the terrorist organizations that committed the ugliest crimes, and they are still stick to their land because they are the only ones who have the right to determine their homeland future

The letter stressed the need to swift removal of the unjust coercive economic measures, restore the diplomatic relations with Syria and contribute to reconstructing it

