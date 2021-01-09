Protest in Abu Hammam village, Deir Ezzor, in condemnation of QSD militia’s acts
In condemnation of US occupation -backed QSD militia practices, locals of Abu Hammam village in Der Ezzor eastern countryside staged a protest against the suppressive practices of the militia
Local sources told SANA reporter that the citizens of Abu Hammam village on Saturday staged a protest in al-Qahawi Square denouncing QSD militia’s practices and its abduction of the young men to recruit them later to fight in its ranks
