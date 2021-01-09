US occupation brings in additional military reinforcements to its illegal bases in Deir Ezzor countryside

US occupation forces brought in on Saturday additional military and logistical reinforcements to their illegal bases in Deir Ezzor countryside

Civil sources told SANA that a convoy consisting of 30 vehicles, including trucks loaded with heavy weapons, cannons, tanks and closed trucks affiliated to US occupation forces heading from Hasaka to Deir Ezzor countryside, in order to reinforce the illegal occupation bases there

The sources noted that the convoy took al-Khurafi road linking between Deir Ezzor and Al-Hasaka, accompanied by an intense flight of helicopters belonging to US occupation forces

