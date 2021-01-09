A stand in protest against Turkish occupation, QSD militia practices in Qamishli

Locals of Qamishli city on Saturday staged a protest stand in Tayy neighborhood in rejection of QSD militia practices which aims at tightening the noose on the citizens, besieging their neighborhoods and preventing the entry of foodstuffs to them and transferring of critically ill patients, which threatens of a humanitarian crisis

US–backed QSD militia besieged the Tayy and Halko neighborhoods in the city of Qamishli and prevented the entry of foodstuffs to the locals with the aim of forcing them to submit to the practices of the criminal militia

Participants reiterated rejection of Turkish occupation which occupies the land, looted agricultural crops, burns the land, in addition to targeting the infrastructure and service facilities, especially water and electricity stations, which causes an electricity cut-off for long periods

In a statement to SANA reporter Sheikh Hamid Al-Asa’ad, Sheikh of the Banu Sabaa clan said that “citizens of Qamishli gathered to

denounce the siege imposed by QSD militia on the citizens in the neighborhood, including children, elderly and women, calling for dissolving QSD militia which terrifies the citizens in Hasaka province

The participants also expressed their support to the locals of the two besieged neighborhoods, and the Syrian Arab Army which constitutes the lonely hope to eradicate terrorism

