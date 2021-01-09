Turkish occupation mercenaries target with artillery shells al-Dardara village, Hasaka countryside

Turkish occupation forces mercenaries of terrorist organizations renewed their aggression on safe villages and towns in Hasaka countryside, targeting with shells al-Dardara village in the vicinity of Tal Tamer town in the northwest of Hasaka city

Local sources told SANA that the mercenaries of Turkish occupation targeted with heavy artillery shells the residential houses in al-Dardara village north of Tal Tamer town, causing material damage to residential houses and properties

طباعة