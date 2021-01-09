Syrian Airlines run a weekly flight from Aleppo to Beirut next Friday

Syrian Airlines announced on Saturday that it will run a weekly flight from Aleppo to Beirut and vice versa starting on next Friday

Transport Ministry said that a weekly Aleppo- Beirut – Aleppo flight will be operated starting on next Friday as the flight will take off from Beirut at 12:5 a.m. to arrive in Aleppo at 01:05 a.m. on Friday dawn

The Flight will then take off from Aleppo at 02:05 a.m. to arrive in Beirut at 03:05 a.m. on Friday dawn.

The Ministry called upon passengers to review the Syrian aviation offices starting on Saturday to prepare their bookings

