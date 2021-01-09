Sayyed Nasrallah: Events in America prove false of its democracy

Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, affirmed that the latest incidents in the US and storming the Congress shows the falsity and lies of the American democracy

Sayyed Nasrallah, in TV speech on Friday, said that “what happened in Washington was a simple example of what Trump has committed in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Palestine,” indicating that the Americans have seen the outcomes of Trump’s policy and his willingness to even kill his citizens for the sake of power

In a relevant context, Nasrallah clarified that the aim of the US unilateral coercive measures on Lebanon is to target the resistance and protect the interests of the Israeli occupation entity

