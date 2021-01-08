Health Ministry: 95 new coronavirus cases registered, 65 patients recover, 8 pass away

,The Health Ministry on Friday evening announced that 95 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Syria, adding that 65 patients infected with the virus recovered while 8 others passed away

In a statement, the Ministry said that the total number of the registered coronavirus cases in Syria has reached up to 12179 up till now, of which 5889 have recovered and 763 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was recorded in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first coronavirus death was reported one week later