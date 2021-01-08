Hours after it was targeted by Turkish occupation, transmission lines of Tal Tamer repaired

The maintenance workshops in General Electricity Company of Hasaka Governorate managed to repair all lines that were out of service in Tal Tamr power transmission station as a result of being targeted by Turkish aggression on Friday morning

Director of Hasaka Electricity Company, Eng. Anwar Aukla, told SANA reporter that the maintenance workshops in General Electricity Company of Hasaka province managed to repair all 20 KV lines that were out of service in Tel Tamer Power Transfer Station 20/66 Kv as a result of Turkish aggression

Earlier, Turkish occupation forces and their terrorist mercenaries renewed their aggression with artillery shells on power station in Tal Tamer20/66kv, which caused the exit of 3 /20 kv high voltage lines from the service feeding Tal Tamer and its surroundings

