Three of QSD militants killed and others injured in attacks by unidentified persons in Hasaka and Deir Ezzor countryside

Three of US occupation –backed QSD militants were killed and others were injured in separate attacks targeted their movements in Hasaka and Deir Ezzor countryside

Local sources told SANA reporter that unknown persons targeted QSD militia’s motorcycle on Abyad road southwest of Hasaka, killing 3 of militants, while a number of militants were injured in a of blast explosive device planted by unidentified persons in their car on road of al-Tuwaimin town, southeast of Al-Hasaka

In Deir Ezzor, local sources told SANA that unknown persons targeted with bullets a car carrying QSD militants in of al-Basira city, causing casualties among the militant ranks

