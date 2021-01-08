QSD Militia kidnaps several of civilians, locals expel militants from al-Aizba village, Deir Ezzor countryside

US occupation forces –backed QSD militia continued their crimes against people in Syrian al-Jazira where they stormed al-Basira city in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside and kidnapped a number of locals, as residents of al-Aizba village expelled an armed group after their attempt to kidnap one of young men

Local sources told SANA reporter that armed groups from QSD militia carried out raids campaign inside al-Basira city in Deir Ezzor countryside, kidnaping several of civilians and taking them to unknown destination

In Deir Ezzor northern countryside, the people confronted gun men affiliated to QSD militia who entered al-Aizba village and tried to kidnap a young man from their village, and the people expelled them

