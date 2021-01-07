Minister Azzam offers condolence over demise of Patriarch Luka al-Khoury

Upon the directives of President Bashar al-Assad, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mansour A

zzam, offered condolence over the death of Patriarch Luka al-Khoury, Patriarch of Antioch and All the East for Greek Orthodox, at the Holy Cross Church in Damascus

The Minister conveyed President al-Assad’s condolence to Patriarch Aphrem Ma’alouli and to the fam

ily of late Khoury, noting that Patriarch al-Khoury has left a great inheritance of noble deeds and patriotic stances

Patriarch Aphrem Ma’alouli and family of Khoury, for their part, thanked President al-Assad for his condolences

طباعة