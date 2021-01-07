Syria: Israeli occupation aggressions on Syria prove coordination between Israeli terrorism and Takfiri one

Foreign and Expatriates Ministry stressed on Thursday that the aggression of Israeli occupation on the Syrian territories on Wednesday and its excess in practicing the state terrorism, synchronizing with terrorist organizations’ attacks on civilian transport means in al-Badyah, proves full coordination between the Israeli terrorism and the Takfiri one

“Israeli enemy authorities perpetrated a new air aggression on Syrian lands at 23:10 on Wednesday, Jan.6, in a flagrant violation of Security council resolution No. 350 for 1974 regarding the Disengagement Forces treaty,” the Ministry said in a letter sent to UN secretary General and President of the Security council

The Ministry added that those continued systematized attacks, which have become, more than any other time, pose threat to the stability in the region are rejected, and they will never intimidate the Syrian people, but, increase their determination to restore the occupied Syrian Golan until the line of June 4th, 1967

“The Syrian Arab Republic calls upon the Security Council to assume its responsibilities in the framework of the UN charter, most importantly, preserving the international peace and security and take decisive and swift measures to prevent the repetition of the Israeli terrorist attacks which form flagrant violation of UNSC resolutions no. 242,338,350 and 497,” the Ministry concluded

