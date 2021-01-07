Shaaban: Perpetrators of Soleimani assassination won’t be able to stop resistance track

Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus held on Thursday a ceremony in commemoration of the martyr, General Qasem Soleimani, and his comrades

Special advisor at the Republic Presidency, Dr. Bouthaina Shaaban, who represented President Bashar al-Assad at the ceremony which was held under the motto “Celebrating martyrs of the Resistance,” said that the real motive behind the assassination of Soleimani and his comrades was to liquidate the political, military and moral reference of the late General in the face of occupation and arrogance

She added that those who perpetrated that heinous crime will not be able to stop the track and the torch of Resistance

Shaaban went on to say that martyr Soleimani, with his sincere defense of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine and Yemen, embodied a vital concept for human fraternity that resists all forms of oppression, tyranny and occupation

For his part, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic in Syria, Javad Turk-Abadi, said “the criminal act committed by the US administration represents the declaration of defeat of the hostile project, through which it wanted to support terrorism, spread chaos and instability, and serve Zionist plots in the region

He added that the ugly crime has become an explicit expression of the big defeat of the US and its tools, and the hero of this great achievement was General Soleimani who gained victory over arrogance in his life and through his martyrdom

“I hope we will meet soon… celebrating the full victory in Syria and on all the battlefields against the forces of evil and aggression,” the Ambassador concluded.

During the ceremony, a film was screened about a message of President al-Assad showing the cable of condolence over the martyrdom of Soleimani and a second documentary film about the martyr and his comrades

