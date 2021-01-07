Turkish occupation targets with artillery shells the vicinity of Ayn Essa town north of Raqqa

Turkish occupation and their mercenaries of the terrorist organizations renewed their attacks on the safe villages and towns adjacent to the areas they occupy in the northern countryside of Raqqa

Local sources reported to SANA that the Turkish occupation forces and groups of their terrorist mercenaries attacked with artillery the vicinity of Ayn Issa city and the international road (M4) north of Raqqa, causing material damage to public and private properties and service facilities

On Monday, Turkish occupation forces and their terrorist mercenaries attacked residential areas in the vicinity of Ayn Issa town, causing damage to the property and homes of the people

