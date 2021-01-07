A number of QSD members killed and wounded in attacks on their movement several eastern regions

Attacks against QSD militia by unknown persons continued the Eastern regions, as a number of the US occupation-backed militants were killed and injured

Local sources in Raqqa told SANA that a blast of an explosive device in a military vehicle belonging to the QSD militia near Tal al-Samen in Raqqa northern countryside claimed the lives of militants and injured others

In Deir Ezzor, similar sources said that an explosive device exploded in a military vehicle belonging to the QSD militia in al-Hawaij town, east of the governorate, causing injuries among the militants and the destruction of the car

Other sources added that unknown persons targeted a military den for QSD in Alwah village, south of al-Shaddadi, in the southern countryside of Hasaka, injuing several members of the militia

QSD kidnaps a number of young men in al-Shaddadi to force them fight in its ranks

Meanwhile, US occupation forces-backed QSD militia kidnapped a number of young men in al-Shaddadi city in the southern countryside of Hasaka to force them fight in its ranks

Local sources told SANA that militants from QSD militia cordoned off several buildings in a number of neighborhoods in al-Shaddadi city in Hasaka countryside, and raided houses there and kidnapped a group of young men, taking them to training camps

