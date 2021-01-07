US occupation brings out 50 trucks loaded with stolen grain from Hasaka countryside to Iraqi territory

US occupation forces continued to steal underground resources and Syrian goods from the areas they occupy in Hasaka countryside, bringing out a convoy loaded with wheat and barley from al-Tubia silos to Iraqi lands

Local sources in the al-Yarubiyah countryside told SANA reporter that a convoy of 50 vehicles, consisting of trucks loaded with wheat and barley stolen from al-Tubia silos, in addition to a number of refrigerators, tankers and a number of tanks headed for Iraqi lands across illegal al-Walid crossing

Meanwhile, local sources in Rmeilan countryside told SANA that the US occupation forces got out seven other trucks from their illegal bases in coincidence with massive flight of the occupation forces aircraft

طباعة