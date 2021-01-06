The army air defenses confront Israeli missile aggression over southern region, shoot down most of them

The army air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile aggression on a number of targets over southern region and shot down the majority of them

A military source told SANA that at 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy carried out a missile aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan on some targets in the southern region

The source added that the army air defenses intercepted the aggression and shot down most of the missiles

طباعة