Israeli occupation announces a new plan to seize Palestinian lands east Qalqilya

The Israeli occupation announced on Wednesday a new settlement plan to seize hundreds of dunums of Palestinian lands east of Qalqilya in the West Bank

Wafa News Agency reported that the new occupation plan aims to seize 1008 dunums of Palestinian lands and to expand a settlement built on the lands of the towns of Azzun, Kafr Thulth, and Nabi Elias, east of Qalqilya

Within framework of its Judaizing and aggressive plans to displace the Palestinians, the Zionist occupation is escalating settlement processes in the West Bank in flagrant violation of international resolutions that affirm the illegality of settlement in the occupied Palestinian territories and demand the termination of these settlements

