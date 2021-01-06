Cultivating 40 thousand hectares with wheat in al-Ghab area

Director of Plant Resources at General Commission for Management and Development of al-Ghab, Wafeq Zarrouf, stated that the total areas cultivated with wheat in the areas located under the commission’s supervision in Hama Countryside has amounted, till now, nearly about 40 thousand hectares of total area planned for current season

In a statement to SANA, Zarrouf said that the cultivation process, expected to continue till the mid of current month, is keeping on especially in the irrigated lands, pointing out that the places of wheat cultivation are distributed on all areas located under the supervision of the commission due to the high quality of the soil and the availability of production requirements, adding that the plan for cultivating barely crop in al-Ghab was cancelled and alternated by cultivating wheat

طباعة