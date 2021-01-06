Funeral mass for the soul rest of Luca Khouri at St.Marys’ Church

Greek Orthodox Church of Antioch and All East held on Wednesday a funeral mass for the soul rest of Patriarchal Assistant , Luca Khouri, Bishop of Saidnaya , at the Mariamite Cathedral of Damascus (St.Marys’ Church)

The mass was participated by heads of Christian denomination and presided over by, Bishop John X, Patriarch of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East.

Late Khouri passed away on Tuesday at Beirut Hospital. He was born in Damascus in 1945.He held the first joint prayer at the Great Omayad Mosque at Damascus for the peace in Syria and the region

