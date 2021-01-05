Citizen Service Center in al Mezzah provides 19 service in one place within less than24 hours

In order to ease the burden on citizens and reduce time and effort, the Citizen Service Center, which was recently opened at the Syrian Telecom Company in Mezzah, provides more than 19 services in one place within less than 24 hours

Assistant Director of Citizen Service Technology at the Syrian Telecom Company, Majed Mortada, said in a statement to SANA that the center is considered as part of the e-government and provides a bulk of services, including all personal and financial documents

According to Mortada, the company seeks to increase the number of points and centers in all provinces to facilitate citizen access to the service that will cover all Syrian lands in the future

