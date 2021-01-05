Damascus Hospital registers seven cases of Kawasaki Syndrome among children, four of them are coronavirus positive

Al Mujtahed Damascus Hospital registered seven cases of Kawasaki syndrome among children since last September, four of them had a positive Corona virus test result, and the hospital is currently preparing a research paper to document cases of the syndrome, which is classified as rare in the world

Kawasaki disease is a condition that mainly affects children under five years of age and is also known as mucocutaneous lymph node syndrome, the most prominent symptoms of which is a fever with a rash, swelling in the neck, dry and cracked lips, fingers and red eyes

Director of the pediatric department at Damascus Hospital, Dr. Qusay Al-Zeer told SANA that the hospital began preparing a scientific research paper documenting the cases of Kawasaki Syndrome that were diagnosed between last September and this January based on international medical standards, pointing out that the recorded cases of children aged 3 to 12 A year, four of them had tested positive for Coronavirus

In turn, Head of children’s department at Damascus Hospital confirmed that no death was recorded among the children with corona who had visited the hospital, and their number so far reached 20 children between the ages of 3 and 12 years, 8 of whom were cases proven by the PCR test, while the rest of the cases were treated as having the virus after conducting diagnostic investigations from x-rays and others

