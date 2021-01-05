Syrian-Iranian talks on enhancing cooperation in various domain

Syria’s Ambassador in Tehran Dr. Shafiq Dayoub has discussed with Head of the Iranian Islamic Parliament Research Center Alireza Zakani means to enhance cooperation relations between the two countries and to upgrade them in different domains.

During the meeting, Ambassador Dayoub underlined the necessity to boost the scientific, economic and cultural relations, hailing the standing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed hope that this cooperation will be stronger and more comprehensive in various fields, and that the mutual visits will continue in a way that would serve the interests of the two countries’ peoples

“The future of the region will be decided through the cooperation within the axis of the resistance front,” affirming the necessity to consolidate the bases and principled stances of the resistance in all spheres

Zakani, for his part, reaffirmed that his country will continue to support the Syrian people, and the readiness of the Research Center to put all of its all research expertise and achievements at the disposal of the People’s Assembly

He referred to the capabilities, energies and fields of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, particularly in the stage of the reconstruction of what has been destroyed by terrorism in Syria

Zakani underlined the necessity of the US withdrawal from the region, saying that “the retaliation and revenge for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani will be through the withdrawal of the US from the region and getting rid of its arrogance

