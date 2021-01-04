Four QSD militants killed, others wounded in attacks in Raqqa and Hasakah countryside

Four militants of the “QSD militia” backed by US occupation forces were killed and many others were wounded in attacks on their vehicles and their deployment points in the countryside of Raqqa and Hasakah

Local sources told SANA that an explosive device planted by unknown persons in a military vehicle belonging to the QSD militants on al- Mankhar Road in the eastern countryside of Raqqa, killed three militants and injured four others

The Sources pointed out that another militant was killed in bullets of unknown persons in al-Hawl camp in the southeastern countryside of Hasaka, which suffers from insecurity and difficult living conditions

طباعة