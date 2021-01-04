آخر تحديث: 2021-01-05 00:26:13
US occupation carries out airdrop, kidnap civilian in Hasaka countryside

 US occupation forces carried out an airdrop in the eastern village of al- Shitah to the south of Hasaka countryside and kidnapped a citizen

Local sources told SANA that US occupation troops carried out an airdrop through one of its helicopters with the support of armored vehicles on a house in the eastern village of al-Shitah in the southern countryside of Hasaka and kidnapped a civilian and took him to an unknown destination without knowing the reasons

