US occupation carries out airdrop, kidnap civilian in Hasaka countryside

US occupation forces carried out an airdrop in the eastern village of al- Shitah to the south of Hasaka countryside and kidnapped a citizen

Local sources told SANA that US occupation troops carried out an airdrop through one of its helicopters with the support of armored vehicles on a house in the eastern village of al-Shitah in the southern countryside of Hasaka and kidnapped a civilian and took him to an unknown destination without knowing the reasons

