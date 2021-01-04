New batch of students at National Institute of Administration graduated

Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, stressed the importance of developing the capabilities and skills of public work competence in various fields, saying that that the optimal use of human cadres is one of the most important elements to make the national project for administrative reform a success

Arnous, who participated on Monday in the graduation ceremony of the 16th course of the National Institute of Public Administration (INA) at the Damascus Opera House for 60 graduates, clarified that an integrated plan will be drawn up to sort out and distribute the graduated students to various administrative posts at ministries and public agencies

He called on the graduates to convey scientific and practical experience that they gained during their studies at the institute to the public work cadres

In turn, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Bassam Ibrahim, affirmed the importance of government support for the National Institute and its development, calling on the students to convey the experiences they gained during their studies at the Institute in Administrative Sciences to their colleagues in the work places

