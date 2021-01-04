Mikdad : plots and aggression against Syria and Cuba doomed to failure

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faysal Mikdad, affirmed that plots , aggression and coercive measures, to which Syria and Cuba are exposed, are blatant violations of international law and they are doomed to failure in light of the determination of the leaderships and peoples in the two friendly countries to defend their rights

Mikdad made a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Relations of the Republic of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, during which he congratulated the leadership, the government and the friendly Cuban people for the sixty-second anniversary of the victory of the Cuban Revolution, stressing that the victory of the Cuban Revolution is an occasion for all freedom advocates around the world

In turn, Minister Rodríguez Parrilla, expressed thanks of the leadership, government and people of Cuba to Syria, as leadership, government and people for its stance in support of his country

The two ministers underlined the need to strengthen and enhance cooperation between the two sides in various fields, particularly in light of the Corona pandemic and the coercive measures imposed by some Western countries on the two countries

