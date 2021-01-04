Renowned Lebanese musician Elias Rahbani dies at the age of 83

Renowned Lebanese musician and artist Elias Rahbani has died today at the age of 83

The late artist, born in 1938, is the younger brother of the late brothers Assi and Mansour Rahbani

A conductor, the late Rahbani was born in the village of Antelias, Al-Matn district, Mount Lebanon governorate in 1938.

His artistic career has included hundreds of musical works that contributed to the richness and sophistication of Arab arts during the 20th century, and he has also won numerous artistic awards

طباعة