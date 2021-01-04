Foreign Ministry: Syria condemns terrorist attacks on civilians in Hama and Deir Ezzor countryside

Syria condemned, in the strongest terms, the terrorist attacks that targeted a bus in Kabajib area and fuel tanks and civilian cars on al-Salamiyah-Athria road which claimed the lives of a number of civilians and soldiers and wounded many others

“The Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attacks that targeted a bus in Kabajib area on the road between Palmyra and Deir Ezzor, as well as fuel tankers and civilian cars on the Athria-Salamiyah road, which claimed the lives of a number of civilian and military martyrs and wounded many others,” official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement to SANA on Monday

The source added that these heinous terrorist attacks, which coincide with the repeated Israeli attacks on the Syrian lands, show once again the organic connection between the terrorist groups and the occupation entity as well as the sponsors of terrorism of the US, the West and the Turkish regime, which aim to prolong the crisis in Syria and impede the return of security and stability and increase the suffering of the Syrians because of terrorism and unilateral, illegal coercive measures

The source went on to say that the Syrian people and their brave army, who wrote epics of steadfastness in battles of honor against terrorism and its supporters, are stronger and more determined to confront the war on Syria with all its various forms

