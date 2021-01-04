Israeli settlers storm al-Aqsa under protection of occupation forces

Tens of Israeli settlers on Monday stormed into al-Aqsa Mosque once again under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces

Palestinian Wafa News Agency said that dozens of Israeli settlers stormed into al-Aqsa Mosque from the direction of al-Maghariba gate, and they carried out provocative tours in its yards under a tight guard by the occupation forces

On a daily basis, Israeli settlers break into al-Aqsa Mosque provocatively under the protection of the occupation’s forces in an attempt to impose a fait accompli with regard to Judaizing the Mosque and imposing control over it

طباعة