With high determination and spirit of one family … Deir Ezzor farmers cultivate their lands with wheat

Agricultural lands in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside witness remarkable activities as all farmers take part in planting lands after 10-years hiatus because of terrorism

A number of the farmers expressed joy over the return of work in the governmental irrigation projects, affirming their determination to cultivate the lands as they are the source of life for all Syrians

They pointed out that the image of teamwork is back again as they cooperate as one family with their neighbors and relatives in plowing and preparing the land for cultivation again after the return of water to the government irrigation channels

طباعة