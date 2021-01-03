QSD militia kidnaps a number of civilians in Kasrat area, Raqqa countryside

QSD militia affiliated to US occupation forces continued its crimes against civilians in areas it occupies in Syrian al-Jazeera kidnapping a number of civilians from al-Kasrat area in Raqqa southern countryside

Local sources told SANA reporter that armed groups of QSD carried out storming campaigns in al-Kasrat areas in the southern countryside of Raqqa and kidnaped a number of civilians, leading them to unknown destination

The sources added that the militia’s members attacked the locals in the context of the pressure and intimidation policies carried out by the militia to force the civilians leave their villages and towns or to recruit them with its ranks

طباعة