Health Ministry: 90 new coronavirus cases recorded, 65 patients recover, 6 pass away

The Health Ministry on Saturday announced that 90 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Syria, adding that 65 patients recovered and 6 others passed away

In a statement, the Ministry noted that the total number of the coronavirus cases recorded in Syria has reached 11,616 up till now, of which 5,485 have recovered and 723 have passed away

The first coronavirus case was registered in Syria on March 22nd last year in a person who came from abroad, while the first coronavirus death was recorded on the 29th of the same month

