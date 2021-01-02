Syrians in Spain condemn Israeli aggressions on Syria

Members of the Syrian Community, the Syrian students in the Andalusia region and the Syrian-Spanish Businessmen Association in Spain condemned on Saturday the Israeli aggression against Syria , which violate all international norms and conventions

The members of the Community said, in a statement, that the attacks launched by the Zionist entity aim to help the criminal terrorist organizations and raising their collapsed morale in the face of the strikes of the Syrian Arab Army and its achievements in all regions

The statement called on the International Institutions that sponsor the international law to do their work and take serious measures against the Israeli attacks

The statement also called on the International Community and International Organizations to shoulder the moral and humanitarian responsibility and to lift the coercive economic sanctions imposed on the Syrian people, particularly in light of the Coronavirus

طباعة